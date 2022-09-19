Albert D Mason Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.13% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 37.0% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, King Wealth raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 145,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $696.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

