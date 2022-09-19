Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.40. 10,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,239. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.42.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.