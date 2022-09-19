Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

