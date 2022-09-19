Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 5,314 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.44% of BGSF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BGSF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BGSF by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

BGSF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

