Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 155 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $22,197,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $101.19. 218,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

