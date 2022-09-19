Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $67.43. 24,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.