ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALJ Regional

In related news, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 44,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $67,522.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,925.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ALJ Regional news, major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 415,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,925.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,043 shares of company stock valued at $132,841. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 12.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALJ Regional Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

About ALJ Regional

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.