Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 566,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 834,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Alkaline Water Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alkaline Water
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.
