Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 566,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 834,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alkaline Water

Alkaline Water Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

