Alkimi One Day Trading Volume Tops $161,539.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $161,539.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alkimi has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alkimi Coin Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

