Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Trading 38.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $50.91 million and approximately $159,218.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00582173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00258155 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.