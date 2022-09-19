Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 3%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.80 and last traded at $134.53. 3,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 580,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9,259.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 125.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

