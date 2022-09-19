Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,702. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.