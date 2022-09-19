Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. 11,797,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,377. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

