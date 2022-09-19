AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIT opened at $201.67 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $550.58 million for the quarter.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

