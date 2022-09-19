America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,452 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 7.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.8 %

WRB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.47. 17,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.