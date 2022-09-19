America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 93,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,632. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

