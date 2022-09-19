American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,545 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 312,625 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

