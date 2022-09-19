American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

American Realty Investors Company Profile

ARL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 12,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also

