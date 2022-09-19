American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 1.7 %
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.