AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $108.00

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.00, but opened at $99.00. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 1,014 shares changing hands.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.91.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.