Analysts Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $67.20

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $5,203,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENOV opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08. Enovis has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.