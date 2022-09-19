Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $12.17

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HT opened at $9.74 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

