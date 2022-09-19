Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $48.21

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.21.
MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MEG stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.