Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $48.21

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montrose Environmental Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

