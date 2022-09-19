Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $280.03

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.39.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $240.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

