Analysts Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) PT at GBX 1,748.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

STB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Trust Bank

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 6.9 %

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 962 ($11.62) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 880 ($10.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The stock has a market cap of £179.78 million and a P/E ratio of 569.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,057.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,133.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

