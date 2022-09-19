Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $142.29

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

SPG opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.