Analyzing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) & Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Blackstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackstone 0 5 8 0 2.62

Blackstone has a consensus target price of $131.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.47%. Given Blackstone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone $22.58 billion 2.86 $5.86 billion $5.48 16.82

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Blackstone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Blackstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Blackstone 22.48% 20.80% 10.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Blackstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The firm considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

