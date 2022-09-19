Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $73.48 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Markel worth $73,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $18.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.35. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

