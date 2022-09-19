ANIVERSE (ANV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.86 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $39.67 million and $5.86 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,963.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063583 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

