Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Annexon Price Performance

ANNX stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.49. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

