ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $276.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.
ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $240.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
