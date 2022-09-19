ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $276.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $240.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.