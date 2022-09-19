Apollon Limassol Achieves Market Capitalization of $623,531.19 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $623,531.19 and approximately $319,557.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00009876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00080655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007731 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

