Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. 1,360,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

