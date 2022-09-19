Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. 1,360,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

