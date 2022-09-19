AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.34.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

