APY.Finance Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $273,744.73 and $254.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

According to CryptoCompare, "APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap."

