Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $84.77 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.