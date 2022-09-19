Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

