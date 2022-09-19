Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 810 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 27,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.4% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.