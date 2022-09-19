Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 868 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,034,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

