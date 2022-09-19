Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

