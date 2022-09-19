Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VBK stock opened at $211.21 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

