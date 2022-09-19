Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,502,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

