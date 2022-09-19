Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

