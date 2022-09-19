Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 258 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

