Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

