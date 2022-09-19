Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

