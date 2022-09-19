Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,408,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.26 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

