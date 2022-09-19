Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 3792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Archrock Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Archrock

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Archrock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Archrock by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

