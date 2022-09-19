Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

FUV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. Analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Arcimoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.