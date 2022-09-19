Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE ARNC opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. Arconic has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.