Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 336,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

